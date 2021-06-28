Authorities Investigating Serious Crash In Williamstown, Gloucester County

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a serious crash in Williamstown, Gloucester County. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of South Black Horse Pike.

Authorities temporarily blocked off the Black Horse Pike between Whitehall Road and Coles Mill Road. It has since reopened.

No word on the driver’s condition.

Officials are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

