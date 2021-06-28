CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia is now in custody. That crash happened in January 2020 on the Vine Street Expressway.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Aaron Sims on Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say he was speeding and hit an Uber.

They say Chloe Robertson was in that Uber and was killed. She was visiting a friend in Philadelphia.