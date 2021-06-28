PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia is now in custody. That crash happened in January 2020 on the Vine Street Expressway.
Investigators arrested 27-year-old Aaron Sims on Monday morning.READ MORE: 100-Year-Old Bucks County Woman Credits Bit Of Scotch Each Day For Her Longevity Shooting Victim Found In Car Outside Of Christiana Mall In Newark, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police say he was speeding and hit an Uber.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Officials Announce Some City Pools Opening This Week
They say Chloe Robertson was in that Uber and was killed. She was visiting a friend in Philadelphia.