PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Germantown. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 5000 block of Keyser Street.
The teenager was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.
There's no word on what led to the shooting and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.