CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County, Irene Bittner, Local

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, a family is celebrating as the family matriarch turns 100! Irene Bittner credits a bit of scotch each day for her longevity.

Her family says she has a taste every day around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Aaron Sims, Accused Of Drunk Driving In Fatal Crash On Vine Street Expressway, Arrested

READ MORE: Shooting Victim Found In Car Outside Of Christiana Mall In Newark, Police Say

On Monday, her family threw a party at her Newtown nursing and care facility.

They also arranged a special gift — a letter from the White House, celebrating Ms. Bittner as a member of the greatest generation.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Officials Announce Some City Pools Opening This Week

Happy birthday, young lady!