PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in South Philadelphia. Police said the double shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the buttocks.
The second victim, also a 15-year-old boy, suffered a graze wound to his right elbow.
Both victims were taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where police said they were placed in stable condition.
Authorities said at this time, there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.