12-Year-Old Boy Shot In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a house on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue.
Police arrived and found the boy shot in the leg. Officers rushed him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.READ MORE: How Philadelphia Became The Birthplace Of Black Music Month
Police found a crime scene in a bedroom on the third floor of the home.
Investigators say at least three other minors were with the victim.READ MORE: American Airlines Canceling 2 Flights Daily At Philadelphia International Airport Due To Staffing Shortages
“It appears that this 12-year-old may have been hanging without friends inside this property, more specifically, inside the third-floor front bedroom because we found some food, some pizza, some french fries,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say two girls that were with the victim live at that house.
There were no adults home at the time of the shooting.
There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.MORE NEWS: Teammates, Coaches Hold Emotional Vigil For Tyler Norton, Boy Killed In Pottstown House Fire
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.