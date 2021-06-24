PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot nine times throughout the body in East Germantown on Thursday, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Ashmead Street just after 1 p.m.
Police say the 17-year-old man was shot nine times — once in the back and in both arms and legs.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.