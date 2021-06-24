Man, Woman Killed In Mill Creek Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting has left a man and a woman dead in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street.

Police arrived and found a woman shot in the head.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A man was also shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.