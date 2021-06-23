Police: Man Shot Multiple Times In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man is shot in West Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in the Belmont section.
Police arrived and found a man shot multiple times in the legs and stomach.
He’s now in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
