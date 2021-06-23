PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrated Pride Month by announcing he was gay. The West Chester native and former Penn State Nittany Lion is the first active NFL player to make such an announcement.
The NFL also announced that it will match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, an organization focused on preventing suicide in LGBTQ+ youth.