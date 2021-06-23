PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague the streets of Philadelphia. Police have identified the 17-year-old who was fatally shot while waiting for a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia as Raqib Robbins.

The teen and another person were on the 1200 block of South 58th Street waiting for the “G” SEPTA bus Tuesday evening when the suspect approached them and began firing his weapon, striking the victim.

Robbins was shot once in the head. He was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where here was pronounced dead.

Police say the other person ran away, and the suspect followed.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5’7″, with a medium build and bushy, thick eyebrows. He was reportedly wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, white socks, white sneakers, a light blue hospital face mask, and was armed with a handgun.

He was last seen entering into a black Honda sedan. The model is unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.