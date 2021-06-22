PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bid to reopen a prominent Philadelphia all-girls catholic high school has lost a round in court. The Friends of Hallahan are promising their fight is far from over in reopening the school.

They’re calling a ruling by a Philadelphia Orphans Court judge a minor setback.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed John W. Hallahan, an all-girls catholic high school, at the conclusion of this school year — shuttering its prominent Center City location.

An attorney for the Friends of Hallahan argued the school’s founders called for the school to be operated in perpetuity and by the Archdiocese from time to time, adding the Archdiocese’s time is up.

They want to reopen the school under private leadership at the Center City building.

Attorneys for the Archdiocese successfully challenged the group’s standing — arguing they have no role in accessing the church’s restricted charitable assets.

A deputy attorney general supported the Archdiocese’s position, saying its office has a duty and responsibility to protect those restricted assets.

The Friends of Hallahan say they’re confident they’ll prevail.

In her words, the judge said in granting the archdiocese preliminary objections, she said that the law on that matter is clear.

Attorneys for the church declined to comment.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released a statement to CBS3: