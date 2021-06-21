PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia just reached a big milestone in the fight against COVID-19. A little more than 70% of adults in the city have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
President Joe Biden set that goal for the country to reach by July 4, and Philadelphia made it there with two weeks to spare.
Almost 56% of Philadelphians are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated. But there are growing concerns about the delta variant that has been detected in our tri-state region.