PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in critical condition and a teenager was injured following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and an 18-year-old was shot twice in his back on the 2600 block of Seltzer Street Sunday just at 7:10 p.m.
Both victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: Only 60% Of City Pools Will Open This Summer As Philadelphia Parks And Recreation Struggle To Find Lifeguards
READ MORE: Trauma Support, Other Resources Being Sent To Communities Impacted By Weekend Violence, Mayor Jim Kenney Says
Another teen has been shot in the city of Philadelphia at 2600 Seltzer — this makes for the third triple shooting in 24 hours. The teen was initially listed in critical condition -Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash says he has been stabilized at the hospital. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VqFKI5QkUZ
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2021
A third victim, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg. He has been placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made at this time.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Exclusive: CBS3 Obtains Surveillance Video Of Triple Shooting That Left Toddler Injured, 2 Men Dead In West Philadelphia
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.