PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two crashes involving their officers. The first happened in Southwest Philadelphia at 65th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say a driver made an illegal u-turn and hit a bike patrol officer. He was arrested for driving under the influence.
The second crash happened about 20 minutes later on Vine Street in Center City. Police say a driver hit an officer on a motorcycle patrol vehicle.
Both officers are out of the hospital and recovering.