PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released photos of a dirt bike-riding suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at the intersection of 52nd Street and Girard Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the 37-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police describe the suspect as a black man with a thin build. He was wearing a blue and white Troy Lee Designs GP Yamaha Jersey shirt, jeans, white sneakers and a full face mask.
He was riding a green dirt bike at the time of the shooting.
If you recognize the suspect, call police.