PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting leaves a man dead and a woman injured in Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4800 block of North Franklin Street in Olney Thursday night.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the foot and is in stable condition.
There is no word right now on a motive and no arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.