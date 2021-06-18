PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Welcome America celebration begins Saturday on Juneteenth. The festival is thrilled to be back this year with in-person programming that it says will be done in a responsible way. Last year, Welcome America was all virtual.

Organizers say they’re also excited to have a Juneteenth component to the festivities.

“The African American Museum in Philadelphia will be free of charge all day on June 19 and June 20,” Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene said, “and there’s also going to be two days of incredible programming at AAMP where people can come and experience the museum but also learn more about the Juneteenth holiday and the importance of the Juneteenth holiday in Philadelphia.”

The Welcome America celebration starts earlier this year. It is now 16 days long and runs through the Fourth of July.

Here is a list of other Juneteenth celebrations around the city planned for Saturday.

Broad and Market: A Festiva Experience

City Hall and Love Park

PECO Go 4th& Learn: Juneteenth:

African American Museum in Philadelphia, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

National Constitution Center

Free admission to the museum

Museum of the American Revolution

In-person and virtual events are planned

Betsy Ross House

Raising of the Juneteenth flag; special programming; free admission for the first 100 people

Juneteenth Festival in Germantown

Hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival

West Philadelphia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a Freedom Day march, an exhibit, vendors, culture tours and some virtual events

Juneteenth Celebration at Hatfield House

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please Touch Museum

Juneteenth celebrations

Saturday Night Jazz — Juneteenth: A Holiday for All

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in partnership with the African American Museum of Philadelphia