PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s nothing like spending a summer day by the water, and one popular spot to hang out is at Spruce Harbor Park. Whether it’s relaxing in a hammock, or just taking a stroll — it’s a popular stop as the weather gets warmer.

This year, you’ll also find some new eateries, including one place that will keep you cool on those hot summer days.

At Dre’s Homemade Water Ice and Ice Cream, the bright red and yellow logo is known to have people lining up to get their fix.

“We specialize in real fruit water ice and southern style ice cream,” Andre Andrews says.

In a city where people are particular about their frozen treats, Andre Andrews knew his had to stand out.

“I believed that I could do a better job in getting people a better product,” Andrews said. “Sweet potato pie, banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, peach cobbler, chocolate, chocolate chip brownie, and the list goes on.”

All the ingredients in his ice cream and water ice are all-natural.

“If I’m not going to eat it, then I’m not going to give it to the customers,” Andrews said.

Dre, as he’s called by friends, started Dre’s Homemade Water Ice and Ice Cream back in 2013.

He not has six pushcarts, two trucks, and sets up in locations — not only in the Philly area but also as far as Georgia and Florida. And now, he has a prime spot at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

The entrepreneur is now on his way to expand the business even further, using the recipe that he says guarantees sweet success.

Dre says the key to his water ice and ice cream tasting so good is using quality ingredients.

He sells his products online and says he’s hoping to expand across the country within the next few years.