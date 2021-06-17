NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a local contractor accused of scamming at least 10 known victims through the popular Nextdoor app. Tonight, the chief of police in North Wales is warning more victims may be out there.

Police say this contractor is not only a crook but also has done time for what they would only describe as a “violent crime.”

“He’s the prototypical con artist,” North Wales Police Chief Michael Eves said.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Ronald Williams, who’s now a wanted man for charges of theft and deception, accused of scamming his victims out of cold-hard cash.

“It’s been from $200 to $3,000,” Eves said. “Maybe even more than that. The victims are almost always elderly.”

Eves says Williams, who also uses the fake names Rob Wilson and Ron Willis, advertised himself as the owner of Constructionize LLC and a licensed and insured general contractor, seeking out his victims on the popular Nextdoor neighborhood app, signing contracts for jobs and collecting a deposit but never completing the work.

“They’re very charming,” Eves said. “They get the cash out of the elderly person and they’re gone, never to return.”

Officials know of at least 10 victims so far. The first alerted police back in December.

“These were in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia,” Eves said. “I’m also learning there are some victims in New Jersey now.”

Eves warns that there are likely more out there and that Williams is not only dishonest but potentially dangerous.

“You could potentially have dozens of victims by the time this is done,” Eves said. “He did have priors for violent crimes, yes.”

Police believe Williams is living in New Jersey.

Anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by him or knows where he may be is asked to give the police a call at 215-699-9279.

