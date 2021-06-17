PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers Game 5 collapse could be the most improbable, shocking loss in Philadelphia sports history — and fans are sounding off. The Sixers gave up a 26-point lead to lose to the Hawks, 109-106.

Many fans are wondering, how could they blow the game?

CBS3 caught up with fans who say the whole team needs to step up — having just one or two players show up is not enough to win.

Tell me how you really feel. We’re talking the @sixers colossal collapse against the Hawks last night. See you on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/qSRJ8xwIy5 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 17, 2021

“You need everyone else to step up besides Joel Embiid,” Chris Durelli said. “If Joel goes down, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, they’re getting paid good money to step up.”

A chorus of boos engulfed the Wells Fargo Center as the player left the court Wednesday night. And even if they weren’t vocally upset, the fan misery was evident.

This was a colossal collapse by the Sixers who were buzzing in the first half of the game.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and Seth Curry set a new career playoff-high of 36. They were the only two Sixers to score a field goal in the second half.

#SethCurry is on 🔥🔥 He has a new playoff career high with 32 points, per @SixersStats. His previous record of 30 points was set in Game 5 against Washington in Round 1 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 17, 2021

They were up 87-69 heading to the fourth quarter, and then the Hawks outscored them 40-19 in the fourth quarter on 16 of 22 shooting.

“We got too comfortable,” guard Ben Simmons said. “We didn’t play the way we should be playing.”

Simmons shot just 4 for 14 from the free-throw line — an ongoing issue as teams continue to play Hack-a-Ben.

“When Ben makes them, we get to leave him in,” Doc Rivers said. “When he doesn’t, we can’t. That’s just the way it is.”

Simmons says his free throw struggles are “mental.”

No jokes here: it must be difficult to say that out loud as a high level athlete. So kudos to him for doing that. https://t.co/gzxDaLk9MK — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) June 17, 2021

Fans didn’t hesitate to take to social media to express their concerns and frustrations.

not only did the Sixers blow a 26-point lead, they did it in front of AI and Dr. J

When I think about the Sixers team this is who comes to mind! #76ers pic.twitter.com/Ra55CE3GsX — James Williams (@BillyDaKid1986) June 17, 2021

Growing up in Philly is dangerous. The sports teams will rip your heart out and show it to you multiple times a year. Would advise to grow up else where — Tim Green (@T_Green51) June 17, 2021

sixers front office to sixers fans: pic.twitter.com/2ORpiP26i0 — country breakfast von (@amelnick96) June 17, 2021

Head coach Doc Rivers is confident his team will force a Game 7.

“We’ll be back here for game 7,” Rivers said. “I believe that.”

Philadelphia native and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney isn’t ready to give up on the 76ers just yet.

And some fans still have hope they can win the series.

“They can still win, they have to play extremely hard and play a lot better than that,” said Robert Mikus. “They can’t have turnovers like that, certain people need to step up in the big situations.”

The Hawks lead the series 3-2 and are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 6 is Friday night in Atlanta.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.