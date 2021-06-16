PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 47-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Shots were fired atNorth 19th Street and Windrim Avenue, around 8:14 a.m. Wednesday.Police Pursuit Ends With Man Killed After Crashing Into Concrete Barrier In Northampton County, Officials Say
Police say the woman was shot three times in the chest.
She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and place in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
