PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some residents are rallying against a major development in West Philadephia. They gathered to oppose the construction of a high rise building planned for the corner of Belmont and Parkside Avenues.
It threatens the 15-year-old Philadelphia Stars Negro League Baseball mural.
The residents say the proposed building dwarfs the block and compromises the integrity of the surrounding homes.
They want to work with the developer.
"We like development, we don't like overdevelopment. We are completely against this development building — a five-story, 15 apartment building on this little 28-square foot lot," said Bryan Harris, chairman of the East Parkside Resident Association.
The zoning board is scheduled to take up the issue at its June 23 meeting.