PHILADELPHIA (CNN/CBS) — Southwest Airlines reported unspecified “technical issues” Tuesday, hours after a technical issue on Monday evening caused the airline to halt traffic. Officials said two inbound flights scheduled for Tuesday night at Philadelphia International Airport have already been canceled while 10 outbound flights have been impacted.

The airline tweeted on Tuesday afternoon it is “aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve.” CNN has asked Southwest for additional information.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

The airline’s third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening, grounding planes and delaying travel across the United States.

The aviation tracking website FlightAware says nearly 30% of Southwest’s schedule is canceled or delayed Tuesday. It said the airline has canceled 478 flights and delayed 528 flights.

Delta and Alaska Airlines also reported computer issues Monday that affected their ability to sell tickets.

Passengers across the country took to social media to express their frustration and demand answers after the issue left some people grounded, stranded and stuck on planes.

As the world has returned to pre-pandemic era air travel, flights have seen an uptick in issues, with the Federal Aviation Administration saying there have been 3,000 unruly passengers reported this year.

Southwest said the technical issue Monday prevented the transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate their aircraft.

“While the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the safety of our crews and customers,” the statement said.

Southwest said it was working to get all passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

