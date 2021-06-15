DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The pilot of a small plane was killed after the aircraft crashed near Doylestown, Bucks County on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Charter Club Drive in Buckingham Township, near Doylestown Airport.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m.
The single-engine aircraft went down dangerously close to homes in a wooded area, but no structures were damaged.

The pilot was the only person onboard and pronounced dead at the scene.
Identity has not been released until next of kin have been notified.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
