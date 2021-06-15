PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced some changes to the list of City Holidays Tuesday. For the first time, Philadelphia will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day on the second Monday of October.
The city will also once again recognize Juneteenth as a holiday this Saturday, June 19.
These changes were instituted via Executive Order 2-21 which was signed by Mayor Jim Kenney on Jan. 21. They will be in place at least through the Kenney administration.
The city will also continue to pursue including these changes permanently as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreements with the four municipal worker unions — which expire in 2021.