HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called on lawmakers to pass the Fairness Act. The legislation prevents discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender expression or identity.
“As a native Pennsylvanian, it remains an embarrassment for Pennsylvania that we stand out among our neighboring states for failing to provide basic civil rights protections for Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said.
“I’m urging — nope, I’m once again begging my colleagues in the House to pledge their support to this incredibly important legislation,” State Rep. Brian Sims said.
Democrats are introducing the Fairness Act in the House.