PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in a double shooting at a Federal Donuts shop in North Philadelphia that left two people wounded, including a teenager. Officials say a 27-year-old man was running from the two men when he entered the Federal Donuts on the 700 block of North 7th Street on June 10 just after 1 p.m.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/sqXHSzYJuH pic.twitter.com/qctGC458qB
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 14, 2021
The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and in critical condition following the shooting.
Police say a 14-year-old innocent boy was shot twice in the left leg. He was in stable condition.
The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 6-feet-tall, thin build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers. The other suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 5’9″ tall, thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the left chest, gray sweatpants with a stripe down the leg and sneakers.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should contact the police immediately.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.