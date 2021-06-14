25-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Shot Multiple Times In Philadelphia's Fairhill Section

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene at 2nd and Cambria Streets, around 6 a.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

No word on the man’s condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.