PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Made in America Festival is going to feature some major star power when it returns to the Ben Franklin Parkway this summer. Justin Bieber, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will all hit the stage during the two-day concert over Labor Day weekend.
The festival returns to Philadelphia for a 10th year on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 2021.
Organizers say other performers include Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more.
More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.