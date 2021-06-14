PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — There is something extremely unique about the Pennridge High School class of 2021. Yes, you are seeing double!Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Meeting On New Race Curriculum Draws Full House
That's because there are 13 sets of twins in this year's graduating class.
They stopped for a special photo Monday during the school's senior walk festivities.
For these Pennridge parents, that’s certainly twice the celebrations and twice the fun.