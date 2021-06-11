Police Checking Surveillance Cameras To Solve Deadly Shooting In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are checking numerous surveillance cameras to track down who killed a man in West Philadelphia. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest at 53rd and Market Streets.

He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.