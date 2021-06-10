Woman Struck, Killed By Police Car In Woodlynne, Camden County

WOODLYNNE, N.J. (CBS) – A woman was struck and killed by a police car in Woodlynne, Camden County. It happened at Mount Ephraim and Woodlynne Avenues, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A police spokesperson says the woman was crossing the street when she was hit.
The police officer was not responding to a call at the time. He was treated for minor injuries.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation.