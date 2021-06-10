PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The country is finally getting back to a sense of normalcy as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. But, there’s some bad news for Pennsylvanians.
A new survey ranks the commonwealth the third-worst state for jobs.
WalletHub released 2021's Best & Worst States for Jobs this week and listed Pennsylvania No. 48. They compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators including job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality.
Pennsylvania’s ranking is listed below:
- 43rd – Job Opportunities
- 35th – Employment Growth
- 15th – Monthly Average Starting Salary
- 42nd – Unemployment Rate
- 23rd – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 18th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
- 38th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)
- 40th – Job Satisfaction
- 41st – COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita
Delaware was ranked in the top 10 at No. 9, and New Jersey fell in the middle, coming in at No. 24.
The top three states for jobs were South Dakota, Nebraska, and Washington.