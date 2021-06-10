UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A birthday party turned violent after a triple shooting outside a Delaware County bar leaves one person killed and two others hurt. Upper Darby police are now searching for two suspects involved in that deadly shooting.

A hail of bullets outside an Upper Darby bar left one person dead and two others wounded. The shooting happened outside Rudy’s Tavern on Marshall Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crime scene tape is left behind outside of Rudy’s Tavern in Upper Darby after police say an early-morning shooting left one person dead and two others hurt @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/6kduGlSKXU — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 10, 2021

“It just went crazy in the parking lot,” a man said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the arm and another person seriously injured. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We recovered 11 shell casings,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Police say a third gunshot victim was found less than a mile away on the 7000 block of Radbourne Road. She was located in a car and shot in the leg. There is no word on her condition.

Police believe a fight from inside the bar spilled outside when two gunmen started firing.

“We recovered two weapons from the scene here last night. We believe both of the guns were used in the shooting last night,” Bernhardt said.

Arthur Pinder was working security at Rudy’s Wednesday night when he says a birthday party inside turned rowdy in the parking lot.

“People were saying there was a fight. And we had to lock the doors, we just closed,” Pinder said.

During the shooting, one of the bullets struck a home where a family and their infant lives. A bullet hole can be seen in the front door.

“I am so scared for my baby, for my family,” neighbor Nellie Ramirez said.

Neighbors worry about a growing pattern of violence in the area.

“It definitely seems like the violence is closing in. Philly is not too far from us. But at the end of the day, I thought there was some separation but seeing this today the violence is just circling in,” neighbor Antoinette Ford said.

Now police are going through security video taken from the scene.

No arrests have been made, but for now, the bar has now been shut down by the Upper Darby health department.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.