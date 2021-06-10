PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting outside a McDonald’s left a man injured in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Broad and West Allegheny Avenue.
The victim told police he was shot in the drive-thru area.
The employees told investigators they heard several gunshots.
Near the restaurant, officers found an unattended vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
