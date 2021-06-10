PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An incredibly emotional moment was captured on video overnight in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.
A mother collapsed after learning that her son had been shot and killed.
The 30-year-old man was found dead on a front porch on the 1400 block of West Hansberry Street, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say he lived about a block away.
A bullet also went through a window of the home next door, but no one there was hurt.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.