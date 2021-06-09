THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Areas hit by flooding on Tuesday are bracing for the possibility of more high waters Wednesday. Eyewitness News was in the heart of where the flooding happened along Route 30. The water has receded, leaving behind mud-covered roads.
The area along Route 30, between Coatesville and Downingtown, was closed due to flooding Tuesday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police To Release New Details About Keith Gibson, Man Suspected In Number Of Murders In Philadelphia, Delaware
The Red Cross responded to several flood-related incidents after storms rolled through the area. Most of the cars in Chester County, particularly in Coatesville, were able to get out safely.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Bensalem Police Announce Details Following Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Man Wanted In Multiple Sextortion Cases Involving Juvenile Victims, Child Porn
At least 10 families were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?
As of Wednesday afternoon, the roads were open in the area.