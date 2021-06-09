CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Haverford Township news, Local

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Middle School will open tomorrow following a threat against the school late Wednesday afternoon. Police confirm a juvenile is in custody after they made a weapon-related threat against the school.

School officials announced the threat in a letter sent home to parents.

The Haverford Township Police Department is helping the district address the situation and they say it’s safe to open tomorrow.

Charges will be filed, according to police.