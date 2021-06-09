HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Middle School will open tomorrow following a threat against the school late Wednesday afternoon. Police confirm a juvenile is in custody after they made a weapon-related threat against the school.
BREAKING: Haverford Township Police confirm they have a juvenile in custody after he/she made a “weapon”-related threat against Haverford Middle School. Charges will be filed, according to police.READ MORE: Man Killed By Lightning Strike On Burlington Country Club Golf Course
Late tonight, the school district released the following statement. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lqot2kuLM8
School officials announced the threat in a letter sent home to parents.
The Haverford Township Police Department is helping the district address the situation and they say it's safe to open tomorrow.
