By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This isn’t going to sit well with Philadelphia 76ers fans. Joel Embiid is not the NBA’s 2020-21 MVP, according to a report.

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA MVP, a source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

In 72 games, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

Embiid only played in 51 games, averaging 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Embiid and Golden State’s Steph Curry were the other finalists for MVP.

