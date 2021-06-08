PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This isn’t going to sit well with Philadelphia 76ers fans. Joel Embiid is not the NBA’s 2020-21 MVP, according to a report.
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA MVP, a source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania.READ MORE: Sixers' Joel Embiid Nominated For NBA Cares Community Assist Award
From the Serbian League and the 41st pick, Jokic has become the lowest draft pick in NBA history to win MVP. https://t.co/OMLKDqih4e
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021
In 72 games, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.
Embiid only played in 51 games, averaging 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.READ MORE: New Jersey High School Soccer Star With Ties To Philadelphia Shot, Killed At Sports Complex
Embiid and Golden State’s Steph Curry were the other finalists for MVP.
MORE NEWS: How To Keep Your Dog Safe On Walks During Extreme Heat
The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed in alphabetical order below ⬇️
Full release: https://t.co/zUhda0Q6ln pic.twitter.com/fiaUMeGE8C
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2021