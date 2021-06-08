PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a North Jersey high school soccer star who has family ties to our area. Eighteen-year-old Moussa Fofana was gunned down at the Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood Sunday night.Sixers' Joel Embiid Nominated For NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Authorities say the 11th grader was on his way to a friend’s house.
The teen has relatives in Philadelphia.READ MORE: How To Keep Your Dog Safe On Walks During Extreme Heat
Eyewitness News talked to his mother who came down to share the tragic news with family members.
“My son did not deserve what happened to him. He was a happy child, he was a good kid. He was not in trouble. He was kind to everybody, loving to everybody, very respectful,” Bebe Fofana said.MORE NEWS: Sources: Several Water Rescues In Chester County As Flash Flooding Occurs
Police also found another 18-year-old student who was shot. He was shot in the leg.