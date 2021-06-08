WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware leaders say they’re finding a large difference in COVID-19 vaccination rates among age groups and that puts young people at risk of catching it and spreading it.
Gov. John Carney released the First State's latest numbers Tuesday afternoon.
Only 32% of people ages 12 to 17 have had one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Only 39% of adults 18 to 34 have had one.
Carney urged those age groups to get their shots.
He said young Delawareans need to be careful socializing because their age group is mostly unvaccinated.