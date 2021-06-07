PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are trying to find a mother and her two young children. This is 20-year-old Regina Strickland.WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Police say the young mother, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old baby are all missing.
Strickland was last seen Thursday afternoon on School House Lane in Germantown.
Police haven't provided any photos of the children.
If you have seen Strickland, please call police.