PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are offering incentives to fans who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the ballpark this week. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to fans 18 and older attending this week’s Braves series from June 8-10.
Anyone who receives the vaccine will get two free tickets to a select Phillies game as well as a concession credit and giveaway.
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 7, 2021
The vaccines will be administered by Penn Medicine health care providers at the ballpark vaccination site, which is located on the Suite Patio — adjacent to the Boardwalk Eats concessions area in the Left Field Plaza.
Philadelphia announced the Philly Vax Sweepstakes on Monday in an effort to get more residents vaccinated. Thirty-six residents will receive cash prizes of up to $50,000.