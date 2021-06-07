PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a warm humid start to the week. The heat and humidity will keep conditions uncomfortable again Monday afternoon. Heat Index values will peak close to 100 degrees later today.

Afternoon highs will once again top out in the mid-90s and dew point temperatures will sit in the 70s. Due to the dangerous heat, a Heat Advisory remains in place for Philadelphia and the entire metro area until 8 p.m. tonight.

There will be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm particularly north and west of the city, a stray shower could sneak its way as far south as I-95. Otherwise, anticipate clouds increasing with steamy conditions for the rest of the day.

Heading into Tuesday, we need to prepare for multiple disturbances that are possible to pass near or through the region which will allow for scattered thunderstorms to develop. This unstable pattern will be on repeat through Thursday.

We are not expecting much in the way of severe storms right now, but some of the storms could still produce locally heavy rain and cause some localized flash flooding issues.

Temperatures will cool off drastically by the end of the week, as winds shift from the east, keeping clouds and cooler temperatures around. By Friday, we could drop back into the 70s with a gradual warmup through the weekend.