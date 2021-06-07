PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in a deadly hit-and-run. Police are searching for this white SUV, possibly a 2021 Ford Escape, and the person driving it.'There's No Hiding From The Sun': Heatwave Especially Tough For Those Working Outdoors
Police say the driver struck a woman in the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue Sunday around 4 p.m.
The victim, 35-year-old Lauren Panas, died at the hospital.
The SUV has front-end damage and a dented hood.