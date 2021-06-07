Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – A historic mansion went up in flames in South Jersey overnight. Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at the old McNeal Mansion on Pearl Street in Burlington, along the Delaware River.
The fire began around 2:30 a.m. Monday and spread to an adjacent warehouse.
The main building is a 10,000 square foot mansion that was built back in the 1880s and was one of the largest homes in the area.
It’s been abandoned for decades.
It has also has suffered several fires over the years and has been the target of vandals.
No word on what sparked the blaze.