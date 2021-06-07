CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County’s summer concert series returned to the waterfront Monday night. There were free jams and jabs.

Most Eyewitness News spoke with were already vaccinated but the hope is to find the few who may be hesitant or haven’t found the time.

The heat was as sultry as the sound. The lawn at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront was filled with those basking in the return of Camden County’s Sunset Jazz Series.

It’s a free event that hosted an additional opportunity.

“People are walking through not expecting to get vaccinated and they see the opportunity,” Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash said.

“I got the opportunity,” said Anthony Davis.

Davis took advantage of the free single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine being offered by the Camden County Commissioners and Cooper University Health.

The county has already exceeded a 70% vaccination rate.

“Now we are looking for the final 30%,” Nash said.

And that means coming out to community events.

“Coming out here where there’s a concert and it’s like a twofer — come see a concert and get your shot,” vaccination team lead Michelle Serrano said.

Camden County’s Sunset music series kicked off last week in Haddon Lake Park, where vaccinations were also offered.

“There were just a few who came and were like, ‘Hey, I didn’t know you were here, so yeah, why not?’ So we were able to vaccinate a few,” Serrano said.

For Davis, he was hesitant but decided to get vaccinated at first.

“Then I started considering brothers and sisters around the world,” he said.

Those who don’t have the opportunity to get vaccinated. The free concert, for him, well that was just a bonus.