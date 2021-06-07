PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game 2 of the Sixers-Hawks series is in on Tuesday in Philadelphia and containing Trae Young is among the adjustments the 76ers need to make. Young went off against the 76ers in the Hawks’ 128-124 Game 1 win on Sunday.

He scored 35 points, with 25 of them coming in the first half.

Danny Green couldn’t hang on as the primary defender on Young, and Ben Simmons, an NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, is ready to step up to the challenge.

“He’s crafty,” Simmons said. “He’s not a selfish player, so he’s going to find his guys when they’re open and get his. A lot of respect to him, but I’m looking to come in there and see if I can be a little more physical next game, see if the refs are going to let us play a little bit.”

Young wasn’t the only challenge the 76ers faced yesterday.

Ball security was a major issue in Game 1. The Sixers had 19 turnovers with nine of them coming in the first quarter.

“They hit us in the mouth to start the game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were the more physical team. They were the more aggressive team. They played harder early.”

The Sixers look to tie the series Tuesday night in Philadelphia.