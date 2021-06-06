PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if Joel Embiid starting wasn’t enough to get the Philly crowd pumped up, WWE star Triple H rang the bell before Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid led Triple H to the court while wearing DX “Thrust The Process” T-shirts.
The crowd went wild.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The connection between the two came during the Sixers-Wizards series when Embiid was laying on the court thrusting into the air.
Following the game, he tweeted the picture with the caption, “If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** **.”
If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX pic.twitter.com/oUr8Rst2XT
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 27, 2021
Triple H quoted the tweet with “#AreYouReady” and “#TrustTheProcess” hashtags.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect
#AreYouReady #TrustTheProcess https://t.co/SQKTkbktyf
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 28, 2021
Joel Embiid is playing Sunday afternoon after being listed as a game-time decision due to a game-time decision due to a cartilage tear in his right knee.
He was welcomed with cheers as he walked onto the court to shoot around prior to the game.
The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the Sixers in Game 3 over Washington.
Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday. He winced and put his hand on his lower right back and missed the series clincher two days later. He’s been treated with physical therapy.MORE NEWS: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames
The Associated Press contributed to this report.