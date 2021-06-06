CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joel Embiid, Local TV, NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia News, sixers, Triple H, WWE

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if Joel Embiid starting wasn’t enough to get the Philly crowd pumped up, WWE star Triple H rang the bell before Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid led Triple H to the court while wearing DX “Thrust The Process” T-shirts.

The crowd went wild.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney To Announce Sweepstakes To Encourage Philadelphians To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The connection between the two came during the Sixers-Wizards series when Embiid was laying on the court thrusting into the air.

Following the game, he tweeted the picture with the caption, “If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** **.”

Triple H quoted the tweet with “#AreYouReady” and “#TrustTheProcess” hashtags.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Hot, Humid Start To Week As Temperatures To Soar Into 90s Once Again; Heat Advisory In Effect

Joel Embiid is playing Sunday afternoon after being listed as a game-time decision due to a game-time decision due to a cartilage tear in his right knee.

He was welcomed with cheers as he walked onto the court to shoot around prior to the game.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the Sixers in Game 3 over Washington.

Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday. He winced and put his hand on his lower right back and missed the series clincher two days later. He’s been treated with physical therapy.

MORE NEWS: Historic McNeal Mansion In Burlington Goes Up In Flames

The Associated Press contributed to this report.