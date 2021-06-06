PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if Joel Embiid starting wasn’t enough to get the Philly crowd pumped up, WWE star Triple H rang the bell before Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid led Triple H to the court while wearing DX “Thrust The Process” T-shirts.

The crowd went wild.

The connection between the two came during the Sixers-Wizards series when Embiid was laying on the court thrusting into the air.

Following the game, he tweeted the picture with the caption, “If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** **.”

If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX pic.twitter.com/oUr8Rst2XT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 27, 2021

Triple H quoted the tweet with “#AreYouReady” and “#TrustTheProcess” hashtags.

Joel Embiid is playing Sunday afternoon after being listed as a game-time decision due to a game-time decision due to a cartilage tear in his right knee.

He was welcomed with cheers as he walked onto the court to shoot around prior to the game.

The 27-year-old Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season. He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the Sixers in Game 3 over Washington.

Embiid took a hard fall in Game 4 on Monday. He winced and put his hand on his lower right back and missed the series clincher two days later. He’s been treated with physical therapy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.